MILTON-FREEWATER — Instrumental hits is the theme during the upcoming Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater. Throughout the 1970s, nearly 200 instrumental songs reached the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and BJ the DJ will spin a number of them.
The free event is Saturday, Aug. 7, from 7-10 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. From songs familiar from the big screen — including the "Midnight Cowboy Theme," the "Theme from Love Story" and the "Star Wars (Main Title)" — to TV theme songs, such as "Suicide is Painless," the theme to M*A*S*H, and the theme to "The Rockford Files,” as well as others, more than 40 instrumentals from the '70s are featured.
For more information, contact Bob Jones at dubuquer70@gmail.com or 541-938-7028.
