PORTLAND — Applications for the Oregon Music Hall of Fame college scholarship program are available, with a deadline of May 15, 2021.
Each applicant should be a student studying music and graduating spring 2021 from an Oregon high school and continuing to college in the fall of 2021 with a major or minor in music.
Thanks to the generous contributions of EPB&B (eighth year in a row), scholarships rose from $1,000 each to $2,500 each (four total) for 2021.
Last year’s winners include: Taylor Youn, cello, from Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego (https://youtu.be/b9ig8h5FvPU); Nicholas Weathers, clarinet, from McNary High School in Keizer (https://youtu.be/K8_hZH-Qh70); Avery Hsieh, violin, from Corvallis High School in Corvallis (https://youtu.be/j6pN78Q7-Is); and Isabella Morill, piano/French horn/composition from Warrenton High School in Warrenton (https://youtu.be/MjaOmEyxz7U).
Any questions may be emailed to: info@omhof.org, visit the website at http://www.omhof.org, where an online version of the application is available.
All items must be mailed together, in order to qualify, to Oregon Music Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 82173, Portland, OR 97282.
