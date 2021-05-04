PENDLETON — A pair of live music events are on tap on upcoming Thursdays at 40 Taps.
Megan Alder will perform on May 13 and The Wasteland Kings are set to rock the stage on May 27. Adler offers up an alt-folk sound while The Wasteland Kings bring their brand of Americana.
There is no cover charge for either show, which run from 7-9 p.m. 40 Taps is located at 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. For more information, call 541-612-8559 or visit www.facebook.com/fortytaps.
