HERMISTON — Brewer’s Grade Band and Soul Patch The Duo will perform for the Breath of Life fundraiser in Hermiston.
The event is Saturday, May 15, at 6 p.m. at Maxwell Pavilion, 145 N. First Place, Hermiston. Tickets, which are available at the door, are $12 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6 and up.
In addition to music and dancing, there will be a live auction and dessert. Also, a food truck will be on site for purchases, and beer and wine will be available.
Money raised from the event will go to support research for cystic fibrosis. A genetic disease, it causes the lungs to produce a thick, sticky mucus. With advances made through research over the past 60 years, the life expectancy of patients with the disease has increased from age 5 to more than 40.
For more about cystic fibrosis, visit www.cff.org. For questions about the fundraiser, contact 541-314-2715, breathoflife4cf@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/breathoflife4cf.
