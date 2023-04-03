HERMISTON — A community celebration that focuses on unity will feature nearly a dozen musical numbers.
The Community Musical Unity Celebration is April 15, 7 p.m. in the Hermiston High School auditorium, 600 S. First St. There is no admission charge.
Musical entertainment will be presented by a number of local ensembles, including an area children’s choir, the Hermiston High School Chamber Choir, soloists, duets and cultural dance numbers by Folklore de mi Tierra and a Samoan dance group.
In addition, people members representing the Hispanic, Filipino, LGBTQ, African American, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and Bahai communities will share brief remarks promoting unity, understanding and love within the community.
After the program, light refreshments from several different cultures will be served in the commons area. For more information, visit bit.ly/3LXBSg8 or call 808-561-1496.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
