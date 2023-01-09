NV-credit-Bruce-deBoer-1.jpg

Bluegrass musician Joe Newberry, left, and Canadian fiddle champion April Verch take the stage for a performance Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the Pendleton Center for the Arts.

PENDLETON — Growing up, Joe Newberry and April Verch absorbed traditions of home and hearth — in his Missouri Ozarks and her Ottawa Valley of Canada. Although they are on the road much of the year, the two musicians are fond of saying they are rarely homesick because their music means they always have a bit of home with them wherever they go.

Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. the pair will find themselves in Pendleton, playing a show at the Pendleton Center for the Arts, according to a press release.

