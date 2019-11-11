PENDLETON — Bob Patterson, the city of Pendleton's public works director, has been rescheduled as the guest speaker of the upcoming meeting of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2115.
Patterson will discuss the city's solar panel projects as well as other topics. The no-host gathering is Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Shari's Cafe and Pies, 319 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton.
Founded in 1921, NARFE is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to protecting the interests of federal employees, retirees and their survivors. All federal employees, active or retired, are welcome to attend the meeting. For more information, call Janet Lambert at 541-980-3268.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.