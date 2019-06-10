PENDLETON — The National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 2115 will welcome Bob Patterson, Pendleton's public works director, as guest speaker to discuss the city's solar projects during the club's monthly meeting.
The group will gather Thursday at 11:30 a.m. for a no-host lunch at Shari's Restaurant, 319 S.E. Nye Ave. Officers for the 2019-20 year also will be elected, and two lucky winners will receive items during a special drawing.
All federal employees, active or retired, are welcome to attend. For more information, call Janet Lambert at 541-980-3268.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.