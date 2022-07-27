Hermiston City Councilor Doug Primmer hands a treat to a youngster on Aug. 3, 2021, while City Councilor Jackie Myers, also in a green shirt, looks on during a National Night Out community block party in Highland Park. Hermiston residents are encouraged to host gatherings on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, during this year’s NNO festivities.
Stanfield Police Chief Bryon Zumwalt calls out a winning number Aug. 1, 2017, during a raffle at the National Night Out party in Stanfield. This year’s event, which features a free barbecue dinner, a bicycle rodeo for youths and raffle drawings, is Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Bard Park.
UMATILLA COUNTY — National Night Out is an initiative developed to encourage people to get out to meet their neighbors. One of its missions is to help promote community partnerships with law enforcement as well as neighborhood camaraderie.
NNO helps create safer communities as residents become familiar with what’s happening in their neighborhoods, said Cpl. Tim Miears, training officer/evidence custodian with the Hermiston Police Department. The event, he said, provides a relaxed atmosphere to interact with law enforcement personnel and other first responders.
Jerry Carlson, city of Stanfield finance director, said NNO is a great way to meet local first responders in a fun social setting. Because Stanfield also provides police services in Echo, the Stanfield celebration is Monday, Aug. 1.
National Night Out (www.natw.org) is officially Tuesday, Aug. 2. For more than two decades, the Hermiston Police Department has kicked off its festivities in advance with a treasure hunt, which is now underway.
The Hermiston resident who finds the golden medallion, which is hidden in a small wooden chest, will win a block party in their neighborhood — see the Saturday, July 23 EO for additional information and treasure hunt rules. Clues have been published in both the EO and Hermiston Herald and can be found at www.eastoregonian.com and www.hermistonherald.com.
The treasure hunt, Miears said, is a great way to get people excited leading up to National Night Out. In addition to family members participating together, some neighbors have teamed up over the years to discuss the clues and search.
Area National Night Out activities:
HERMISTON
WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 2
TIME: evening
WHERE: Neighborhoods and parks
WHAT: Hermiston community members are encouraged to organize neighborhood events, cookouts or block parties Those planning a gathering are invited to provide the time and location information to Miears — as available, city personnel and first responders will visit various parties.
In addition, the Hermiston Police Department and city of Hermiston will host an ice cream social block party in the neighborhood of the winner of the National Night Out treasure hunt.
WHAT: Free barbecue dinner, bingo with prizes, a bike rodeo for youths of all ages (bikes, trikes and training wheels all welcome) and free raffle drawings (no tickets to purchase, just a smiling face).
QUESTIONS: 541-449-3245
STANFIELD
WHEN: Monday, Aug. 1
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Bard Park
WHAT: A free sizzling neighborhood barbecue, a bicycle rodeo for children and raffle prizes. Residents are encouraged to come out and enjoy the family-oriented community event.
QUESTIONS: 541-449-3245
UMATILLA
WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 2
TIME: 6-8 p.m.
WHERE: Village Square Park
WHAT: Music, hot dogs, bounce houses, games and family fun. Area residents are invited to connect with local police officers in an effort to help make the community a safer place to live and work.
QUESTIONS: 541-922-3226
