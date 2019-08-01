UMATILLA COUNTY — The goal of National Night Out is to encourage people to get out to meet their neighbors.
In its 36th year, the initiative helps in creating safer communities as people become familiar with what’s going on in their neighborhood. In addition, it provides a relaxed atmosphere to interact with law enforcement personnel and other first responders.
“It’s a community-building campaign,” said Shelly Studebaker, Pendleton Police Department community services officer. “It builds police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.”
Pendleton and Hermiston events are planned for Tuesday, Aug. 6; while Echo and Stanfield will host activities on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
PENDLETON
Last year, more than 600 people mingled among their neighbors at nearly a dozen registered parties, Studebaker said. While the cut-off date for donated supplies for neighborhood events has passed, Studebaker said people can still organize activities in their neighborhoods.
“If someone wants to throw a party and let us know where, we will be happy to attend with some officers and visit with people,” Studebaker said.
Also, she said there were about 20 entries in the coloring contest. The winners will be announced Friday.
To notify Studebaker about party plans in Pendleton, contact PPD-NNO@ci.pendleton.or.us or 541-276-4411, extension 1109.
ECHO
In its 13th year of celebrating National Night Out, Echo will host a community event Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at George Park and the Echo Masonic Lodge.
A free barbecue includes hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks. Youths can participate in a bicycle rodeo for a chance to win prizes. Also, local businesses have donated items for door prizes and raffle drawings. Bingo and other games will provide fun for all ages.
Also, a resident will be recognized as the Neighbor of the Year (nominations are accepted through Aug. 10). For more information, call Echo City Hall at 541-376-8411 or Stanfield Police Chief Bryon Zumwalt at 541-449-3245.
STANFIELD
After a 13-year hiatus, the Stanfield Police Department resumed National Night Out festivities three years ago. This year’s event is Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 6-9 p.m. at Bard Park.
Activities include a barbecue, a bike rodeo (prizes provided) and a raffle drawing. In addition, the evening concludes with Stanfield Public Library’s Movie in the Park. The free flick, which starts at dusk, is “Detective Pikachu.”
Also, one special citizen will receive the Good Neighbor of the Year award (the nomination deadline is Aug. 10). Nomination forms are available at city hall, the library and police department. For more information, visit www.cityofstanfield.com or call Zumwalt at 541-449-3245.
