HERMISTON — It’s time to sharpen up your sleuthing skills as the annual National Night Out treasure hunt is set to begin in Hermiston.
Tim Miears, training officer/evidence custodian with Hermiston Police Department, hid a golden medallion as part of Hermiston’s festivities. It’s about 3 inches in diameter and is attached to a blue ribbon.
Annual National Night Out activities have been going on across the country for 36 years and this is Hermiston’s 21st year of participating. The purpose, Miears said, is to build neighborhood camaraderie, which helps in reducing crime.
“It’s hanging out and getting to know each other,” he said.
National Night Out encourages relationships between neighbors and law enforcement. The ultimate goal is to further develop a sense of community. People in communities across the nation are encouraged to host block parties, festivals, parades or cookouts.
The treasure hunt, Miears said, is a fun way to get people excited leading up to National Night Out, which is Tuesday, Aug. 6. In his third year of heading up the treasure hunt, Miears said he wanted to hide the medallion in a place that would make hunting fun for people of all ages.
Police personnel and city officials will serve ice cream during an evening block party Tuesday, Aug. 6 in the neighborhood of the winner of the treasure hunt. In addition, first responders will be on hand to visit with people.
Other community members are encouraged to organize neighborhood parties, cookouts or gatherings. Available police officers and city officials will try to stop by parties and visit with those in attendance. Those planning a neighborhood gathering are encouraged to contact Miears at 541-667-5112 or tmiears@hermiston.or.us.
The East Oregonian is publishing clues for the treasure hunt each day until someone finds the medallion. In addition, a bonus clue will be printed in Wednesday’s Hermiston Herald.
Treasure hunt rules:
•The medallion is located on public property. Although not in plain view, searchers won’t have to dig to find it.
•Participants must live in Hermiston. Employees and immediate family members, or independent contractors, of the Hermiston Police Department, East Oregonian and Hermiston Herald are ineligible.
•The medallion is hidden in the city. The finder will not have to leave property that is publicly owned or controlled by a public agency to find it.
•The person who finds the medallion must immediately take it to the Hermiston Police Department, 330 S. First St. If it’s found after 6 p.m., the person needs to call 541-667-5112 and leave a message for Miears or send an email via tmiears@hermiston.or.us.
•The winner acknowledges, by participating in the treasure hunt, the EO will publish his or her name and picture, and the winner will participate in the National Night Out activities.
