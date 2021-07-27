HERMISTON — It’s time to put on your thinking caps and start searching as the National Night Out treasure hunt is set to begin in Hermiston.
Annual National Night Out activities have been going on across the country for 37 years and this is Hermiston’s 22nd year of participating. Cpl. Tim Miears, training officer/evidence custodian with Hermiston Police Department, said neighborhood camaraderie occurs when people hang out and get to know each other, which helps in reducing crime.
Miears hid a golden medallion as part of Hermiston’s festivities. It’s about 3 inches in diameter and is attached to a red, white and blue ribbon.
The treasure hunt, Miears said, is a fun way to get people excited leading up to National Night Out, which is Tuesday, Aug. 3. In his fourth year of heading up the treasure hunt, Miears said he likes to find a place to hide the medallion that makes it fun for people to search.
On National Night Out, police personnel and city officials will serve ice cream during an evening block party in the neighborhood of the winner of the treasure hunt. Available personnel also hope to visit other block parties throughout town.
Community members are encouraged to organize neighborhood parties, cookouts or gatherings on Aug. 3. Those planning a gathering are encouraged to provide time and location information to Miears at 541-667-5112 or tmiears@hermiston.or.us.
Clues will be published in the Tuesday, July 27, and Thursday, July 29, editions of the East Oregonian and the Wednesday, July 28, edition of the Hermiston Herald. If the medallion hasn’t been located by Friday, be sure to check out the EO’s website (www.eastoregonian.com) for another clue online.
Treasure hunt rules:
• The person who finds the medallion must live in Hermiston.
• The medallion is on public property within the city of Hermiston. Although not in plain view, searchers won’t have to dig to find it.
• After finding the medallion, take it immediately to the Hermiston Police Department, 330 S. First St. If it’s found after 5 p.m., call 541-667-5112 and leave a message for Miears or send an email via tmiears@hermiston.or.us.
• By participating in the treasure hunt, the winner acknowledges their name and picture may be published, and they will participate in Hermiston’s National Night Out activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.