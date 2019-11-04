BOARDMAN — A lively concert will help warm people up for Veterans Day during a Nov. 5 performance in Boardman.
Navy Band Northwest’s Funk Band will perform the free show Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m. at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road. Light refreshments will be provided by Morrow County Veterans Services.
The concert features jazz, New Orleans standards and an assortment of popular cover songs arranged for the energetic instrumentation. The ensemble includes seven talented musicians who serve with the United States Navy.
For more information, contact the SAGE Center at 541-481-7243 or sagecenter@portofmorrow.com.
