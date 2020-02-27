HERMISTON — A full weekend is planned as the Hermiston Church of the Nazarene celebrates 70 years.
The HermNaz Elevate Student Ministry kicks off the weekend with a concert by Final Greetings. The free event is Friday, March 6 from 6-8 p.m. at the church. Concessions will be available for purchase.
The annual Diaper Dash is Saturday, March 7 with registration at 8 a.m. and the fun run/walk starting at 9 a.m. The registration fee is a package of diapers, which will be distributed to those in need in the community. The event begins and ends at the church.
A special tour and dinner is Saturday, March 7 — meet at 4 p.m. at the Union Club, 201 E. Main St., to visit prior church campuses. Afterward, people will return to the church for dinner and a worship service. Soup and salad will be provided — those in attendance are invited to bring a dessert to share.
Celebration Sunday is Sunday, March 8 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Final Greetings will perform and David Mowry, the church’s district superintendent, will share. After the service, a pasta lunch will be served and a time capsule will be buried.
The Hermiston Church of the Nazarene is located at 1520 W. Orchard Ave. For more information about events and activities, call 541-567-3677, visit www.hermistonnazarene.org or search Facebook.
