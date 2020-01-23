HERMISTON — People are encouraged to start collecting packages of diapers in anticipation of the Diaper Dash.
The Hermiston Church of the Nazarene is hosting the event for the sixth year as a way to provide a basic need for parents in the community. The Diaper Dash is Saturday, March 7 at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m. — the “fee” is a package of diapers.
The 5K/10K fun run/walk begins and ends at the church, located at 1520 W. Orchard Ave. The route goes through Riverfront Park, along the Oxbow Trail and down 11th Street.
A goal of 15,000 diapers has been set. Donations will be distributed through various organizations throughout the year. Also, organizers indicate that sizes 4-6 are the greatest need, as well as some pull-ups.
As the event gets closer, watch for a story and photo in the East Oregonian. For more information, call 541-567-3677 or search www.hermistonnazarene.org.
