HERMISTON — A 5K/10K fun run and walk that supports children in need in the Hermiston community is planned for Saturday, March 6, from 9-11 a.m., beginning and ending at the Hermiston Church of the Nazarene, 1520 W. Orchard Ave.
The seventh annual Diaper Dash is open to all ages, and the entry fee is a package of diapers or pull-up pants in any size, any brand and any quantity. All diapers collected are distributed to families and organizations in the Hermiston area in need of assistance, including service agencies, schools, families and single parents.
Volunteers also are needed to take photos of the dashers, man the registration table and collect and stack diaper donations. And those who are unable or unwilling to attend the dash may purchase diapers online and have them shipped directly to the church. Diaper donations are welcome all year around.
During the 2020 event, 150 runners/walkers attended, and more than 13,000 diapers and 3,100 wipes were collected.
Registration is open at www.HermistonNazarene.org.
