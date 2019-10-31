HERMISTON — Area women are invited to get together for a time of fellowship and making simple seasonal crafts.
Women's Winter Craft Day is Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hermiston Church of the Nazarene, 1520 W. Orchard Ave. Teens and older children also are invited to participate.
Those planning to attend are asked to pre-register by contacting 541-567-3677 or hermistonnaz@gmail.com. For additional information, visit www.hermistonnazarene.org.
