PENDLETON — A variety of volunteer opportunities are available through Neighbor 2 Neighbor in Pendleton.
The nonprofit organization oversees the Pendleton Warming Station (which provides emergency shelter in extreme weather), the Day Center (offering a warm place to stay on select winter mornings and periodic afternoons for showers during the other seasons) and Veda’s Breakfast (resuming in the spring, serving breakfast on Sundays from 8-9 a.m.).
Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. People need to complete an application, pass a background check and participate in training.
For more information, call 541-429-0178, 765-791-8332, visit www.n2npendleton.org or search Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.