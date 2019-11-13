LA GRANDE — As part of National Rural Health Day, Northeast Oregon Area Health Education Center invites the public to a special event.
A screening of the PBS film “The Providers” is featured as part of the celebration. The documentary tells the story of three rural healthcare providers who are trying to make a difference in the lives of their patients.
The free event is Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 5-6:30 p.m. in Huber Auditorium, located in Badgley Hall on the Eastern Oregon University campus in La Grande. The first 65 people to arrive will receive a free NEOAHEC T-shirt. In addition, there will be a drawing for a Papa Murphy’s gift card.
For more information, contact Brittany Hargrove at 541-962-3422, bhargrove@neoachec.org or visit www.neoahec.org.
