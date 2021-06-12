NEWPORT — The Oregon Coast Aquarium’s newest exhibit now is open to the public.
“Cruisin’ the Fossil Coastline” covers the evolutionary history of the west coast of North America, with a focus on the coastal areas of Oregon, California, Washington, Alaska and British Columbia.
The exhibit features artwork by Alaska artist Ray Troll. The “Cruisin’ the Fossil Coastline” exhibit is based on the book of the same name written by Troll and Dr. Kirk Johnson, director of the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. The pair logged more than 10,000 miles and 250 days traveling the North American coast in search of fossils and the stories they tell.
Part of the exhibit is dedicated solely to Oregon’s geologic record, extending back approximately 400 million years. The Oregon-focused portion of the exhibit features fossils found in Lincoln County and across Oregon. The state's fossil record includes marine and terrestrial plants and animals, invertebrates and traces such as eggs and tracks.
A nonprofit organization, the Oregon Coast Aquarium is listed among the top 10 in the United States. Tickets, which range from $15-$25, may be purchased on site or in advance online. For more information, visit www.aquarium.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.