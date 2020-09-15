UMATILLA — Rae's Dayz Diner in Umatilla is opening a bakery in the building next door, and the community is invited to a ribbon-cutting celebration on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9-10 a.m.
Each customer in attendance will receive a free doughnut and free raffle ticket.
The bakery is located at 1290 Sixth Street in Umatilla, in the original location of Rae's Dayz Diner. The diner has since moved to 1226 Sixth Street.
