PENDLETON — Alex Spenser, who recently announced her candidacy for Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District, is the special guest at the upcoming Umatilla County Democratic Party meeting.
The gathering is Monday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Pendleton City Hall, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave. All local Democrats are encouraged to attend.
Hailing from Klamath Falls, Spenser was the campaign strategist for Raz Mason, who recently dropped out of the race. According to her biography, Spenser has worked as a writer, a performance coach and a DJ.
For more information about Spenser, visit www.spenser2020.com. For questions about the meeting, contact Sue Petersen at 541-377-0752 or bikerchick49@hotmail.com.
