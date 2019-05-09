HERMISTON — A baccalaureate service to honor the class of 2019 is planned at New Hope Community Church.
The public is invited to attend and celebrate with students. The event is Wednesday, May 15 from 7-8:30 p.m. at New Hope, 1350 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 541-567-8441 or 541-567-4486.
