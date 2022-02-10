HERMISTON — A classical piano concert will be held at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395, Hermiston.

Featuring Daniel Longhin, the church’s pastor of Hispanic ministries, the free event is Friday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. He will perform music by Chopin and Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata.”

For questions about the concert, call the church at 541-567-8441.

