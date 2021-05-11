PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame, in partnership with the contract personnel of the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon, is offering a $2,500 scholarship to a Blue Mountain Community College (BMCC) student to support their education. One recipient from qualified applicants will be selected to receive the scholarship award.
The Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame Contract Personnel Scholarship is made possible through the generous contributions by the stock contract personnel of the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon and the board of directors of the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame. The Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Board of Directors' support of the Let 'er Buck Cares Fund also helped to make this scholarship possible.
The purpose of this scholarship is to provide financial support to a student attending BMCC to help offset the costs of going to college at the discretion of the scholarship recipient, including tuition, fees, books, housing, food, utilities, fuel and more. Applicants must be able to show proof of enrollment at BMCC during Winter Term 2021- 22, and hold a minimum 2.0 GPA.
Interested students must submit a completed application along with an essay (maximum 750 words) discussing why the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon are important to them and to the community.
Applications will be blind-reviewed by the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame Scholarship Committee and Hall of Fame president in August 2021, and a selection committee of Pendleton Round- Up contract personnel on Sept. 14. The scholarship winner will be announced and, if present, introduced during the Sept. 15 performance of the Pendleton Round-Up during the Hall of Fame Inductee Introduction event in the Round-Up Arena. Attendance during the announcement is not a requirement for scholarship eligibility.
To apply, interested students should download the fillable application from the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon website, www.pendletonroundup.eom/p/round-up/halloffameinductees, or from the Hall of Fame's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ruphalloffame. Applications must be emailed to ruphalloffame@gmail.com by Aug. 1, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.