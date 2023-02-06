MISSION — Students from the Nixyaawii Community School’s construction class began training Jan. 25 on a CAT simulator that does front end loader and motor grader.
The school was able to purchase the simulator with a Career Technical Education grant from the Oregon Department of Education. DOE representatives were on hand to see the training.
While the school had purchased the simulator, the pandemic meant training was not available until recently.
“This training will be valuable to the students to learn how to operate heavy equipment and hopefully pique their interest in pursuing viable construction careers in the area,” said John Barkley, program manager of the Tribal Employment Rights Office, who is coordinating the training.
The CAT simulator is in the Food Distribution Center at South Coyote Business Park. TERO is leasing space for the simulator and shop area from the tribes’ Department of Economic & Community Development department.
“We intend to offer a preapprenticeship construction training program once we get the curriculum and scheduled outlined,” Barkley added, citing a grant from the Ready For Oregon program under the sytate Bureau of Labor & Industries.
TERO is working with various resources for this effort, which includes Indian owned businesses certified by TERO, several tribal departments and programs, contractors and representatives of the building trade unions who’ve agreed to support the training by offering in-kind services.
NCS construction class instructor Zack Brandsen said the training “was a real cool experience and something that the students really were excited to try out.”
The students will undergo training thee days per week, led by TERO staff, including Michelle Bratlie, TERO dispatch officer who already is certified for traffic control (flagging), Occupational Safety and Health Administration basic and more advanced training about common safety and health hazards on the job, and OSHA Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response.
“The students were responsive and super excited about this training,” Bratlie said. “Landen (Picard) already taught me something about the simulator. This is the best part of my week."
On the second day of training, staff from the state education department were present after meeting with the CTUIR Department of Education staff, including Director Modesta Minthorn.
"The CAT simulator is an awesome tool for students to learn here," she said, "... and earn credit for the class. I hope the students take advantage of this opportunity and learn all they can.”
ODE staff included Renee Roman Nose, Native American student success coordinator, Susan Samek, tribal liaison, and Jeremy Ahola, youth program and strategic analyst, Oregon Youth Corps grants, Office of Workforce Investments, Higher Education Coordinating Commission.
They were very impressed with the CAT simulator and training done by TERO for the NCS students, and intend to develop a relationship with TERO and explore other potential training programs complimenting this effort.
TERO has worked with the CTUIR Office of Public Works, which has CAT heavy equipment. Once students are trained adequately, they will operate actual heavy equipment as follow up to their simulator training.
TERO also acquired a welding simulator, cargo tool trailer and power and hand tools for training via a grant from the Marathon Petroleum Foundation, who had been supportive of training tribal youth for construction careers.
“This is just a start,” Barkley said. “We need TERO construction workers on our projects, and if we build another hotel tower, water treatment plant, or other economic growth projects — besides our ODOT projects — we need tribal members, descendants and spouses trained to gain valuable experience and skills to support their livelihoods.”
