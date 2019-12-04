PENDLETON — The InterMountain Education Service District announced an opportunity for students, parents, school staff and community members to recognize the hard work of educators who may be worthy of receiving an award.
Nominations are now open for the Teacher of the Year award. Also, the Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, announced the continuation of Oregon Regional Teacher of the Year to honor exemplary educators in every region of the state.
Each education service district across the state will select a winner from their region. The regional winners will be honored in May 2020 and each will receive a cash prize of $500. One of the regional winners will be named the 2021 Oregon Teacher of the Year in September 2020. That educator will receive a $5,000 cash prize and an additional $5,000 will go to their school district. They also will serve as a spokesperson and representative for all Oregon teachers.
Michele Madril, director of communication at IMESD, said anyone can nominate a teacher. The deadline is Friday, Jan. 31. To nominate someone, visit www.oregonteacheroftheyear.org. For questions, contact Madril at michele.madril@imesd.k12.or.us or 541-966-3115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.