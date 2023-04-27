Joe Hodge leads a pack of runners up the hill during the Columbia River “Best Dam” Power Run on Oct. 15, 2016, at McNary Lock and Dam near Umatilla. The Hermiston Historical and Cultural Society is reviving the fundraising event as the Dam Good Run on May 13, 2023.
UMATILLA — The recently formed Hermiston Historical and Cultural Society is taking over a past event that features running or walking along the Columbia River and McNary Dam.
The inaugural Dam Good Run is Saturday, May 13. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the starting gun goes off at 9 a.m. Offering both a 5K and 10K race, it starts at West Park, located 1/2 mile west of the fish viewing room. Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers for each gender in each race.
Registration is $30 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K. Thanks to a grant from the Umatilla Electric Cooperative, youths 13 and under are free. They can register with a parent or guardian on the morning of the race.
All participants who register by Monday, May 1 will receive a short-sleeved technical T-shirt with the event logo on the front. Those registering after that date are not guaranteed a shirt.
The event will be chip timed by Eastern Oregon Sports Training. Runners will be able to view results online after the race.
The Hermiston Historical and Cultural Society is a nonprofit group dedicated to establishing a center to preserve the city’s history. For more information, email info@hermistonmuseum.org.
To register for the Dam Good Run, visit bit.ly/3HhmmZe. The site also includes course descriptions.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
