‘Best Dam’ run
Joe Hodge leads a pack of runners up the hill during the Columbia River “Best Dam” Power Run on Oct. 15, 2016, at McNary Lock and Dam near Umatilla. The Hermiston Historical and Cultural Society is reviving the fundraising event as the Dam Good Run on May 13, 2023.

 Tammy Malgesini/East Oregonian, File

UMATILLA — The recently formed Hermiston Historical and Cultural Society is taking over a past event that features running or walking along the Columbia River and McNary Dam.

The inaugural Dam Good Run is Saturday, May 13. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the starting gun goes off at 9 a.m. Offering both a 5K and 10K race, it starts at West Park, located 1/2 mile west of the fish viewing room. Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers for each gender in each race.

