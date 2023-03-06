CHEHALIS, Wash. — The Northwest Flying Saucer Film Fest is looking for Northwest filmmakers to submit their UFO themed short films, documentaries, animations or music videos.

The inaugural film festival is part of the Chehalis Flying Saucer Party. This two-day celebration remembers pilot Kenneth Arnold’s historic flight from the Chehalis Airport on June 24, 1947, when he encountered a formation of UFOs in a cultural touchstone that gave birth to the term “flying saucer” — and kicked off modern UFOlogy.

