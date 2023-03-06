CHEHALIS, Wash. — The Northwest Flying Saucer Film Fest is looking for Northwest filmmakers to submit their UFO themed short films, documentaries, animations or music videos.
The inaugural film festival is part of the Chehalis Flying Saucer Party. This two-day celebration remembers pilot Kenneth Arnold’s historic flight from the Chehalis Airport on June 24, 1947, when he encountered a formation of UFOs in a cultural touchstone that gave birth to the term “flying saucer” — and kicked off modern UFOlogy.
The East Oregonian was the first newspaper to report on Arnold’s sighting.
This festival benefits the Lewis County Historical Museum. Filmmakers must be residents of Oregon, Washington or Idaho. Submissions must be 30 minutes or less and related to the UFO genre: science fiction, flying saucers/UFOs, extraterrestrials, men in black, alien invasion, etc.
“You can have a Bigfoot in your movie,” according to the film’s rules, “but he better be flying a spaceship.”
Submissions will be shown Sept. 22 at the McFiler’s Chehalis Theater in Chehalis, Washington.
Category awards are best film, best documentary, best animation, best music video and audience choice. Best fill carries a $200 cash prize, and audience choice — which all submissions are eligible for — has a $100 cash prize. Winners also receive a custom trophy and bragging rights, and the best film winner will be screened the following evening right before the classic flying saucer feature film during Day Two of the Chehalis Flying Saucer Party.
Film producers, local personalities, UFO nerds and community members server on the film festival jury, whose decisions on official selections, award nominees and award winners are final. Filmmakers who the jury select receive a VIP pass to the Chehalis Flying Saucer Party.
For more information about the Northwest Flying Saucer Film Fest, including submission requirements, visit tinyurl.com/9m797ekz.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.