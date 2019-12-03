HERMISTON — Former atomic workers and Hanford Site retirees are invited to Nuclear Care Partners’ Benefits over Breakfast event to learn more about the Energy Employee Occupational Illness Program Act.
The event is Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. at The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston. In addition to a free breakfast, people can connect with other former atomic workers and learn about financial compensation and no-cost medical benefits that may be available to them due to chemical and radiation exposure in the workplace.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling 971-373-4101. For more information about Nuclear Care Partners, visit www.nuclearcarepartners.com.
