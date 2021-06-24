SALEM — Outdoor areas at Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s more than 30 fish hatcheries — including the Umatilla and Irrigon hatcheries — are open again for visitors.
Hatcheries across the state closed to visitors in March 2020 because of the global pandemic. Some areas of the hatcheries will remain closed for now, including picnic areas, drinking fountains, indoor areas and any outdoor areas with close quarters that don’t allow for social distancing.
Most hatcheries are open to visitors daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A few remain closed to visitors, including Klamath Hatchery in Chiloquin and Rock Creek in Idleyld Park, which were damaged in last year’s fires. Trask River Hatchery in Tillamook also is closed to visitors due to construction but should reopen later in summer.
For a visitor guide to the hatcheries with tips on what you can see and do, visit myodfw.com/visit-odfw-hatcheries. For questions about the Irrigon Hatchery, call 541-922-2762, and for Umatilla, call 541-922-5659.
