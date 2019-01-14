PENDLETON — New regulations for the 2019 hunting season will be discussed by a pair of representatives from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Tim Brown, an enforcement supervisor, and Mark Kirsch, the ODFW John Day watershed manager, are the guest speakers for the Jan. 15 meeting of the Columbia Basin Chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association. A no-host dinner is available at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting is at 6 p.m. at The Saddle Restaurant and Lounge, 2220 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. In addition, people can learn about upcoming projects sponsored by ODFW and the hunters association.
For more information, contact Terry Bechtold at terrybecktold@gmail.com or 541-231-4384.
