PENDLETON — The Oregon East Symphony is excited to announce it is resuming its annual Summer Strings Music Camp.
It’s open to youth string players, including violin, viola, cello and bass. To enroll, students must be able to read music at an elementary level.
The camp runs July 26-30 in the courtyard at Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Since Summer Strings will be outdoors, the camp is being reduced to a half day from 9 a.m. to noon to avoid the afternoon heat.
Because of an Oregon Community Foundation K-12 Summer Learning Grant, the symphony is able to compensate for the reduced camp hours. Camp participants will be offered a series of four, 45-minute private lessons with a camp instructor of their instrument during the summer following the camp.
For more information about the Summer Strings Music Camp contact OES Education Director Zach Banks at education@oregonEastSymphony.org or 541-276-0320.
