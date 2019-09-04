PENDLETON — Community singers are invited to join the Oregon East Symphony Chorale for its fall/winter rehearsal and performance series.
Auditions are not required for participating — just a love of singing. Chorale rehearsals will be held Mondays beginning Sept. 16 from 7-8:30 p.m. in the music department at Pendleton High School, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave.
The chorale will perform early-Baroque German composer Heinrich Schütz's “The Christmas Story” as part of the Dec. 14 Holiday Music Festival at the Vert Auditorium. They will perform the 1949 Arthur Mendel English language translation published by G. Schirmer. Scores will be available for purchase for $10 at the symphony office, 345 S.W. Fourth St., or at the rehearsal.
Steve Muller, OES chorale conductor, will lead both rehearsals and the performance with Sue Nelson as the rehearsal accompanist. For more information, contact the symphony office at 541-276-0320 or info@oregoneastsymphony.org.
