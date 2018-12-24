PENDLETON — The Oregon East Symphony Chorale is already looking forward to its spring performance.
Led by assistant chorale conductor Steve Muller, rehearsals begin Jan. 7. They will be held Mondays from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Pendleton High School music department, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave. All local singers are invited to participate. There are no auditions or participation fee.
In collaboration with the Oregon East Symphony under the direction of Beau Benson, the Friday, March 15 concert includes a selection of opera choruses.
The chorale will perform "Triumphal March" from “Aida,” "Va, Pensiero" from “Nabucco” and "Anvil Chorus" from “Il Trovatore,” all by by Giuseppe Verdi; "Huntsman's Chorus" from “Der Freischütz” by Carl Maria von Weber; and the Act 1 finale of Gilbert and Sullivan's “H.M.S. Pinafore.” Local retired opera singer and composer Quade Winter has provided revisions and English translations for some of the selections.
For more information or to make arrangements to obtain the chorale music prior to the rehearsals, contact the symphony office at 541-276-0320 or info@oregoneastsymphony.org.
