UMATILLA COUNTY — Audiences in both Pendleton and Hermiston will be treated to a pair of American ballet suites as the Oregon East Symphony resumes its 2019-20 season with weekend concerts in both towns.
OES conductor and artistic director Beau Benson will lead the symphony in performing Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate’s “Winter Moons” and the original version of Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”
The performances are Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Bob Clapp Theatre at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton; and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the auditorium at Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St.
The ballet — based on American Indian legends from the Northern Plains and Rocky Mountains — gets its name from the idea that American Indian stories are best told during the full moons of winter, said OES executive director J.D. Kindle. The piece was Tate’s first composition, commissioned and choreographed by his mother, Patricia Tate, in 1992, for University of Wyoming Dance Theater. According to the Washington Post, Tate was recognized for “his ability to effectively infuse classical music with American Indian nationalism.”
Numerous ensembles have performed Tate’s commissioned works. In 2008, he was appointed Creativity Ambassador for the state of Oklahoma. In addition, he received a 2011 Emmy Award for his work on the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority documentary, “The Science of Composing.”
Funded by the Coolidge Foundation, Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” was commissioned by choreographer/dancer Martha Graham. She danced in the lead role during its 1944 premiere at the Library of Congress in Washington D.C.
The piece was originally scored for a 13-instrument chamber orchestra and later achieved widespread and enduring popularity as an orchestral suite. Its story tells of a spring celebration of the American pioneers of the 19th century, after building a new Pennsylvania farmhouse.
Since the piano is a prominent instrument in both ballet suites, the symphony welcomes Matt Cooper as a guest performer. A recently retired music professor from Eastern Oregon University, Cooper is active as a jazz and classical pianist. Also, he wrote “Duke Ellington as Pianist: A Study in Styles.”
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, $15 for students or $65 for a family of four. They are available at the symphony office, 345 S.W. Fourth St., or Pendleton Art + Frame, 36 S.W. Court Ave., both in Pendleton; the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, 1055 S. Highway 395, Suite 111., Hermiston or via www.oregoneastsymphony.org. For questions, contact 541-276-0320 or info@oregoneastsymphony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.