Members of the Oregon East Symphony Youth Orchestra performs a winter concert on Jan. 27, 2022, in the Vert Auditorium. The ensemble will present a pair of free concerts May 19, also at the Vert, and May 20 at the Pendleton Farmers Market.
PENDLETON — Spring is in the air — and so is music. The Oregon East Symphony Youth Orchestra will present a pair of free spring performances, including an outdoor concert.
The ensemble will take the stage Thursday, May 19, 7 p.m. in the Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The other performance is Friday, May 20, 5:30 p.m. Held in conjunction with the Pendleton Farmers Market, the musicians will play on Main Street in downtown Pendleton.
The intermediate level preparatory orchestra is under the direction of Zach Banks, OES education director. The program features several classic pieces, including Tchaikovsky’s “Themes from Romeo & Juliet” and the “Finale” from Beethoven’s “Fifth Symphony.”
Both concerts will include several selections by Preludes Orchestra. The beginning level preparatory orchestra is under the direction of Viet Block, OES educator and assistant concertmaster.
Also, during the Vert concert, students from the Symphony Strings after school program will present their first in-person performance. Produced in collaboration with the Pendleton School District, the beginning classical strings education program is open to area fourth and fifth grade students.
