Competitors in the children's bier stein lifting contests battle it out during Oktoberfest Pendleton on Oct. 14, 2017, at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. With a change of venue, this year’s event is Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Happy Canyon Arena, Pendleton.
PENDLETON — A German heritage celebration returns with beer and family fun. Oktoberfest Pendleton is Saturday, Oct. 8, noon to 9 p.m. at Happy Canyon Arena, 1601 Westgate, Pendleton.
Organizers said they decided to change the venue — it was previously held at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds — for a couple of reasons. Rather than being all spread out, the Happy Canyon Arena provides a more intimate atmosphere. In addition, it offers covered space in case of inclement weather.
In its sixth year, Oktoberfest Pendleton was created as a fundraiser to support local nonprofit organizations. Also, it offers a chance to visit with family and friends while enjoying live music, games for kids and adults, food and a variety of beer from across Oregon. In addition, non-alcoholic beverages will be available.
Advance purchase of the “Drinker Pass,” which includes entry to the festival and two beer tokens, is $15. The gate price is $20. Non-drinker admission is $5. Additional beer tokens are $3 each.
