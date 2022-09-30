Oktoberfest 1
Competitors in the children's bier stein lifting contests battle it out during Oktoberfest Pendleton on Oct. 14, 2017, at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. With a change of venue, this year’s event is Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Happy Canyon Arena, Pendleton.

 East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — A German heritage celebration returns with beer and family fun. Oktoberfest Pendleton is Saturday, Oct. 8, noon to 9 p.m. at Happy Canyon Arena, 1601 Westgate, Pendleton.

Organizers said they decided to change the venue — it was previously held at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds — for a couple of reasons. Rather than being all spread out, the Happy Canyon Arena provides a more intimate atmosphere. In addition, it offers covered space in case of inclement weather.

