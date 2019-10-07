PENDLETON — Live music, food, friends, fun and, of course, beer is on tap during Oktoberfest Pendleton.
In its fifth year, the celebration is Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave. Admission is $15, which includes a collectible festival beer stein and two drink tokens. The cost is $5 for designated drivers and ages 13-20. It’s free for kids 12 and under.
Food and refreshments are available from several Pendleton-area establishments, including Hill Meat Company, Barhyte Specialty Foods, The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, Mario’s Basque Bar B-Q and Rolling Stone Bakery.
Also, people are encouraged to lift up their steins as a variety of beers will be on tap. Nearly a dozen breweries and pubs from across the state will pour their beverages.
Sometimes referred to as Pendleton’s quintessential party band, Imperial Twang will strum up some tunes. The alt-country band features Jef Farley, Shaner Applegate, Jim White and Brian Baird. And adding to the festive atmosphere will be the Oregon East Symphony Oompah Band — playing polka favorites and more.
In addition to providing scholarships for Pendleton High School students, each year Oktoberfest Pendleton selects local nonprofit organizations to receive profits from the event. In just four years, more than $65,000 has been generously given back to the community — thanks to the support of those who participate in the event as well as the sponsors. Hill Meat Company is again returning as Oktoberfest Pendleton’s title sponsor.
This year’s designated organizations include PAWS — Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter — Pendleton Center for the Arts and Cason’s Place: Grief Support for Children and Families of Eastern Oregon.
The family-friendly event also features fun and games for people of all ages. There will be special activities for both adults and kids.
For more information, search Facebook for “Oktoberfest Pendleton” or email oktoberfestpendleton@gmail.com.
