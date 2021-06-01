PENDLETON — Displays featuring old iron engines, steam engines, antique cars, vintage farm implements and other machinery from bygone eras will fill Roy Raley Park this weekend, June 4-6.
In its 17th year, the Umatilla County Historical Society is presenting the Old Iron Show. The free event is Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to dusk and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The park is at 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact 541-276-0012, info@heritagestationmuseum.org or visit www.heritagestationmuseum.org.
