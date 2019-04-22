IRRIGON — The Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers encourage people to kick up their heels during an upcoming performance in Irrigon.
The group will perform Saturday at 6 p.m. at Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon. All ages are welcome. The cost is $5 (kids accompanying adults are free).
In addition, people are invited to come early for dinner, which will be served at 5 p.m. The cost ranges from dessert for approximately $3.50 to $8-$10 for a full meal.
For more information, contact Judy Brown at 541-571-6117 or judydee39@hotmail.com.
