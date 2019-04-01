For some toe-tappin’ tunes, area senior citizens won’t want to miss a performance by the Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers.
People who attend can enjoy the music or kick up their heels on the dance floor as part of a fundraiser at the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center.
The event, which is open to ages 60 and over, is Saturday at 6 p.m. at 255 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. The cover charge is $5 per person.
Also, people are invited to come early for a spaghetti dinner, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the senior center. The meal will be served beginning at 5 p.m. The fee for the dinner also is $5.
The Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers Association is committed to the preservation of traditional music.
Performances by the association are as varied as the members — who hail from all across the region. While most of the musicians reside in Eastern Oregon, some of the members are scattered throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond.
In other Harkenrider Senior Activity Center news, Judy Fordice said the building has regular open hours.
Unless otherwise posted, it is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities throughout the week include everything from morning coffee and conversation to various exercise classes, game times and arts and crafts activities.
Also, lunches are being served Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 12:30 p.m. Meal service will be available Monday through Friday beginning April 29.
The regular meal cost is $4 per person and free for ages 10 and under. Meals on Wheels (call by 10 a.m.) or take-out service (call by 11 a.m.) are available by calling 541-567-3582. And, rides to the center can be arranged by calling 541-571-7134.
For more information about activities at the senior center, contact hsc@hermiston.or.us, 541-567-3582 or search Facebook for “Hermiston senior center.”
