MILTON-FREEWATER — BJ the DJ will spin some tunes with a theme of Sweet Soul Music during Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater.
The free event is Saturday, July 10, from 7-10 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Get ready to hear the likes of Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye and the Supremes, who topped both the R&B and pop charts during the 1960s. The playlist will feature both chart toppers and forgotten classics of soul music.
For more information, contact Bob Jones at dubuquer70@gmail.com or 541-938-7028.
