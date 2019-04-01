MILTON-FREEWATER — Instrumental classics from the 1960s will be featured during the upcoming Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater.
BJ the DJ will spin musical hits — everything from "Theme from a Summer Place" by Percy Faith, which spent nine weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, to "Walk — Don't Run," which began a series of 14 hit singles and 37 chart albums for The Ventures. Some of the tunes might be familiar as TV show theme songs and some from commercials. The free event is Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
For more information, contact Bob Jones at dubuquer70@gmail.com, or call 541-938-7028.
