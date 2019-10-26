MILTON-FREEWATER — The biggest hits of 1984 are featured Saturday, Nov. 2 during Oldies Night at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Bob Jones (BJ the DJ) will spin the hits that topped the charts from 7-10 p.m.
The biggest song of the year belonged to Madonna, when “Like A Virgin” claimed the No. 1 spot for six weeks. It was one of four Madonna hits that made the top 10 in 1984. The most successful artist of the year, however, was Prince, whose “When Doves Cry” stayed at the top of the chart for five weeks, in support of his movie and soundtrack “Purple Rain.”
Other artists new to the Top 100 in 1984 included Tina Turner (“What’s Love Got To Do With It”) and Cyndi Lauper (“Time After Time”). British hitmakers like Frankie Goes to Hollywood and Canada’s Thompson Twins also will find their place in Friday’s rotation. In all 36 songs, with comments about the artists, songs and songwriters, bring 1984 to the forefront. An additional 18 songs provide background music from 6-7 p.m.
For more information, contact Jones at 541-938-7028 or email dubuquer71@gmail.com.
