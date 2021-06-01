MILTON-FREEWATER — After a 14-month hiatus because of the global pandemic, Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater is returning.
BJ the DJ will spin tunes featuring rock stars of the 1950s. In addition, he’ll provide information about the performers, songwriters, and how it all evolved. The free event is Saturday, June 5, from 7-10 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
For more information, contact Bob Jones at dubuquer70@gmail.com or 541-938-7028.
