PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton is in the process of taking historic Olney Cemetery though a huge technological leap into the 21st century. The project will digitize all cemetery records using a software specifically designed for cemeteries.
Parks and Recreation Director Liam Hughes spoke very enthusiastically about the new software in a press release. “This will be a huge improvement both for the customers and our staff. People looking for their ancestors' graves will be able to utilize online search and mapping tools, which will allow them to locate individual graves from maps they can view right on their phone or tablet. It will also streamline our back-end processes for things like work orders and record keeping.”
Currently the main cemetery records are hand-written on index cards that are stored in fireproof file cabinets in the cemetery office. More obscure records are archived in a separate storage area. Hughes says, “If those are ever requested they can take days to track down and get back to the customer.” This new software will consolidate data currently stored in multiple places into one system that is instantly accessible.
The project is being partially funded by a grant from the Wildhorse Foundation. “It has been fantastic that the Wildhorse Foundation recognized the value of this project to the community and decided to support us. Between their contribution and money from our parks trust fund, we were able to fund this entire project without using any general fund subsidy. This is important because at a time like this when money is tight, I think people like to know that projects like this are being funded by dedicated sources not coming out of their property taxes. The only part of this project budget that is coming from the general fund is the salaries of our staff."
Support from philanthropic organizations, such as the Wildhorse Foundation, is essential to many projects and programs operated by the Parks and Recreation Department, says Hughes. “In addition to this project, many of our other efforts simply would not be possible without the support of sponsors, donors and foundations. Support from foundations including the Oregon Community Foundation, Rotary Foundation, and the Pendleton Foundation Trust made it possible to start a new after-school program this past year.”
The public should expect to see the online maps and cemetery records go live sometime in early 2021.
