Memorial Day at Olney
Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Let 'er Buck Post 922 listen as Post Commander Judith Burger, third from left, speaks during the May 25, 2020, Memorial Day ceremony at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton. People are encouraged to view this year’s event virtually.

 Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — The Avenue of Flags at Olney Cemetery is being erected on Thursday, May 27, by Veterans of Foreign Wars Let 'er Buck Post #922. With more than 140 flags, they honor those that served in the United States Armed Forces and will continue to fly through Memorial Day — Monday, May 31. Olney Cemetery is located at 865 Tutuilla Road, Pendleton.

A brief and intimate Memorial Day ceremony is planned on Monday at 11 a.m. by a few VFW and Auxiliary members at the Veterans Memorial Stone at the cemetery, including the playing of "Taps.” The ceremony can be viewed virtually as a live feed on Facebook.

Those that plan to attend in person are asked to follow all health guidelines, including maintaining a 6-foot distance between non-household members. It is highly recommended that people attend online and then visit the memorial and cemetery at a less busy time.

For more information, call 541-276-8100 or search www.facebook.com/OlneyCemetery.

