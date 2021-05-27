PENDLETON — The Avenue of Flags at Olney Cemetery is being erected on Thursday, May 27, by Veterans of Foreign Wars Let 'er Buck Post #922. With more than 140 flags, they honor those that served in the United States Armed Forces and will continue to fly through Memorial Day — Monday, May 31. Olney Cemetery is located at 865 Tutuilla Road, Pendleton.
A brief and intimate Memorial Day ceremony is planned on Monday at 11 a.m. by a few VFW and Auxiliary members at the Veterans Memorial Stone at the cemetery, including the playing of "Taps.” The ceremony can be viewed virtually as a live feed on Facebook.
Those that plan to attend in person are asked to follow all health guidelines, including maintaining a 6-foot distance between non-household members. It is highly recommended that people attend online and then visit the memorial and cemetery at a less busy time.
For more information, call 541-276-8100 or search www.facebook.com/OlneyCemetery.
