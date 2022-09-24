Mary Finney looks off as she portrays the part of Aura Goodwin Raley on Oct. 9, 2021, during walking tour at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton. Registration is available for this year’s Quiet Neighbors, which runs Oct. 6-8, 2022, at the cemetery.
Mary Finney looks off as she portrays the part of Aura Goodwin Raley on Oct. 9, 2021, during walking tour at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton. Registration is available for this year’s Quiet Neighbors, which runs Oct. 6-8, 2022, at the cemetery.
Karin Power portrays Nancy Despain for a crowd Oct. 9, 2021, during the tour of old Olney Cemetery, Pendleton. The event, which brings some of Pendleton’s history to life, returns as Quiet Neighbors for a second year Oct. 6-8, 2022, at the cemetery.
PENDLETON — Residents of the Pendleton's old Olney Cemetery come to life again this year in the "Quiet Neighbors" event.
During Quiet Neighbors, now in its second year, tour guests follow a paved path through Olney Cemetery, stopping to "meet" historic figures — costumed performers — near their grave sites. Each performer interprets events from the lives of past local residents.
"This is an opportunity to tour the historic Olney Cemetery and meet figures from Pendleton’s interesting past," organizer and library assistant Heather Culley said. "This is a respectful view of their lives, humanizing but not insulting."
Returning for a second year, Quiet Neighbors features an additional day and longer hours to accommodate more people. Costumed performers will interpret events from the lives of past citizens.
"It went so much better than I could’ve hoped," Culley said after the 2021 event. "It was just full and everybody had a good time."
The tours run 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8. Quiet Neighbors is free, but preregistration is requested for tour numbers. You can register online or by calling 541-966-0380.
Quiet Neighbors is a joint venture between Pendleton Public Library, Olney Cemetery, and the Umatilla County Historical Society.
