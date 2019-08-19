BOARDMAN — People are invited to learn more about Oregon agriculture with food science activities at the SAGE Center.
The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry will present hands-on activities for all ages during Celebrate Oregon Agriculture with OMSI. The event is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. Admission is free during the special event.
Celebrate Oregon Agriculture will include a variety of activities and experiments — from seed identification and pH experiments to microscope art and a puzzle of Oregon’s growing regions. The program explores the science behind the food we eat and offers fun for all ages, said Lisa Patrick, SAGE Center manager. The program also features popular exhibits from the Portland-based OMSI facility.
“We are pleased to host an organization with a solid reputation for encouraging curiosity and exploration,” Patrick said. “OMSI’s willingness to bring an array of new activities again this year is much appreciated.”
The SAGE — Sustainable AGriculture and Energy — Center is an interactive visitor’s center. It provides information about technology within the Port of Morrow and beyond. For two years in a row, the SAGE Center has been included in Oregon Business magazine’s top 100 fan-favorite destinations across the state.
People are encouraged to check out the SAGE Center’s displays, which includes educational information and hands-on activities. There’s also a museum store, which includes Tillamook ice cream sold by the scoop.
Center hours are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday/Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors/students and free for children under 5, active military personnel and veterans. There is a $20 maximum for a family. For more information, contact 541-481-7243, sagecenter@portofmorrow.com or visit www.visitsage.com.
